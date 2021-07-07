Global Enterprise Data Management Market to Experience Propelling Growth during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Business Forecast and Future Opportunity Report 2021 to 2026 by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly published research report by Research dive on the global enterprise data management market elucidates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future outlook of the market. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, restraints, lucrative opportunities, major segments, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 impact on the market are further delivered in the report.

Highlights of the Report

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has made favorable impact on the global enterprise data management market.

According to the report, the global enterprise data management market gathered $62.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $136.4 billion by 2026, and exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The estimated market size in 2020 was $74.1 billion. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market size reached up to $76.0 billion due to the growing utilization of enterprise data management (EDM) systems for supporting healthcare sector by optimization of resources.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the demand for EDM systems have increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly because EDM systems have the capability to combine age and inhabitants estimates through school conscription, confined tax information, and nation documentation in order to trace families & individuals that are vulnerable to the pandemic. Moreover, EDM system combines geo-location information and cell phone data to trace the travel history of COVID-19 infected persons. For example, EDM systems have helped many governments and government officials to identify, quarantine, and test different persons that have been in active contact with the coronavirus infected person. These factors are boosting the global market growth during the unprecedented crisis.

Additionally, EDM systems have benefited service organizations and local government bodies to prevent over-counting of vulnerable people by making use of de-duplication automated records. This helps the government bodies to reach to out the people who need assistance during the COVID-9 chaos.

Future Scope of the Market

The global enterprise data management market is expected to continue to witness striking growth in the forecast period owing to its various advantages such as strategic management of administration information, improved customer relationship management (CRM), multi-user capabilities, and enhanced gauging abilities. For example, EDM empowers different organizations to compose or sort data or information that can be recovered effectively and can be utilized in case of need. Besides, EDM offers a unified database system that provides controlled access to users and enables simple management of data.

Furthermore, EDM systems are broadly used to plan energy demand to ensure that there is continue and uninterrupted supply of energy to hospitals. EDM systems use population density, energy production capacity, and time series to provide a clear idea about the availability of energy and where to supply it at proper time period. Thus, suppliers using EDM systems can provide continuous energy supply to locality, hospitals, and local governments without interruption.

Major Market Players

1. Teradata Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. Micro Focus International PLC

5. Orcale Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Talend

9. Cloudera

10. Golden Source Corporation

These players are implementing various strategies such as strategic partnerships, product launches, technological advancements, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2020, Cloudera, an enterprise data cloud platform, launched a suite of enterprise data cloud services on Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). The company refers the new services as ‘analytic experiences’ and the services are designed for data specialists such as scientists, analysts, and data engineers Enterprise data cloud services includes CDP Operational Database, CDP Data Engineering, and CDP Data Visualization.

