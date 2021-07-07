Footwear brand chooses Celebros by Bridgeline to Power eCommerce Strategy

WOBURN, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced its list of footwear brands that trust Celebros Search is growing.



The global footwear company is widely recognized for its signature high-tops and has been in business since 1908. In fact, their popular basketball shoe was introduced in 1917 after a basketball player came into the store complaining of sore feet. The brand has online shops all around the world, and the Indonesian subsidiary chose to use Celebros to improve their online experience.

Celebros was able to prove its value on other athleticwear websites in the same parent group. They were impressed with Celebros’ ability to drive traffic, boost conversions and raise average order value on the other sites in its group and wanted to see what could be enhanced for this footwear brand.

“We were able to prove our value with the other sites and we know we can recreate that success,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Improving site search is just the first step, there is so much more we can do to maximize their conversions and delight their users.”

