Canopy Management CEO Brian Burt Shares Seller Advice With Bloomberg Readers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANOPY Management , the Industry Leading full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that the company’s CEO, Brian Burt, was cited in a recent Bloomberg story about this year’s Amazon Prime Day. The story, written by Bloomberg News E-Commerce Reporter Spencer Soper and headlined “Amazon Prime Day Deals Expected to Disappoint as Costs Surge,” explained that the Monday and Tuesday sale is suffering from ‘deal fatigue,’ higher shipping costs and lack of inventory.



Here’s how Soper cited Canopy Management CEO and Cofounder Burt:

“We are recommending that their discounts are softer on Prime Day,” said Brian Burt, who runs Canopy Management, an Austin, Texas, firm that provides consulting services to hundreds of Amazon merchants that generate more than $1 billion in annual sales on the site.

Despite the headwinds, Canopy helped its partners grow their businesses significantly. The average Canopy Management partner grew sales 212% for the 2 Prime Days, while their Advertising Cost of Sales grew only 7 points.

In addition to Bloomberg News, the coverage, and the quote from Canopy’s Burt, appeared in a number of top publications, including The Dallas Morning News, The Boston Globe, The Orange County Register, The Seattle Times, SupplyChainBrain and Yahoo Finance.

To read the rest of the Bloomberg story, click here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-21/amazon-prime-day-deals-expected-to-disappoint-amid-cost-crunch

About CANOPY Management

A full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. CEO and Cofounder Brian Burt is leading the company’s growth and expansion into new markets. CANOPY was recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in March 2021. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

