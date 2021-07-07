TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH) Releases Their 2021 Monster Elixir CBD Product Lines

Pittsburgh, Pensilvania, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to announce the release of its family of new and exciting, all-natural CBD products, coming to stores soon. The Monster Elixir collection covers a range of categories, including Crown Care Essentials, a full line of hair and skin care butters, beard oils, and shampoos & conditioners; Green Essence Beverages CBD-infused beverages; and Well-Leaf Care, a line of CBD body wellness and pain relief products.

"We are excited to introduce our CBD-infused brands to the market,” said CEO Curtis Philpot. He continues, “The mission for Monster Elixir is to produce the finest CDB and THC-infused products on the market, and we are armed with the right products.”

Monster Elixir’s all-natural products include:

Crown Care Essentials

HEMP HAIR BUTTER

Aloe, Jojoba and Cannabis Root Hydrosol all add moisture back to your hair, while Hemp oil helps to lock it in. For bouncy, shiny hair, a tiny dab will do ya!

HEMP BODY BUTTER

Get ready for the rub down with our Hemp Body Butter. For silky soft touchable skin without the heavy greasy feeling. Instant relief for dry cracked skin caused by eczema,

psoriasis, and dermatitis!

MOISTURIZING BEARD OIL

Hemp Seed and Jojoba Oils are the star players of our Moisturizing Beard Oil. Our nice and light blend has no heavy perfumes or gives you greasy palms.

PEPPERMINT AND TEA TREE DANDRUFF SHAMPOO

Our deep cleansing non stripping formula will leave your crown feeling soft while combating the stubborn bacteria that causes dandruff. Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Shampoo is saponified with a Cannabis Root Hydrosol, Peppermint Oil and Tea Tree Oil, for a fresh air feeling, every time you shampoo.

PEPPERMINT AND TEA TREE DANDRUFF CONDITIONER

Minty and Moisturizing is our Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Conditioner. With Cannabis Root Hydrosol and Hemp Oil. The perfect companion to our Crown Care Essentials Peppermint and Tea Tree Dandruff Shampoo.

COCONUT HEMP CONDITIONING SHAMPOO

Like standing in the Amazonian Rainforest, our richly humectant Crown Care Essentials Coconut Hemp Conditioning Shampoo will leave your crown clean without heavy oil sealants that block moisture from penetrating the hair shaft. Rich oils of Coconut and Hemp are saponified with a Cannabis Root Hydrosol, then formulated with a lather you will love.

COCONUT HEMP CONDITIONER

Cannabis Root, Coconut Oil and Hemp Oil are emulsified and then blended with Jojoba Seed Oil to create our moisture enriched Crown Care Essentials Coconut Hemp Cream Conditioner.

Our Coconut Hemp Cream Conditioner will leave your crown feeling soft with no heavy residue. The perfect companion to our Crown Care Essentials Coconut Hemp Conditioning Shampoo.

Green Essence Beverages

GINGER BITE

Ginger Bite is our signature flavor. Created for wellness, health and hydration and made with organic fruits, herbs and roots to create a healthy nectar. Every sip will be beneficial to a healthy life.

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade is our most popular flavor. Quench your thirst while enlightening the palette with ripe organic strawberries, lemons and pineapples.

PINEAPPLE AGAVE LEMONADE

Pineapple Agave Lemonade made with nectar from handpicked organic pineapples and lemons with a splash of agave. Pineapple Agave Lemonade is a flavor you will crave.

PEACH ROSEMARY LEMONADE

Peach Rosemary Lemonade if you like peaches then you’ll love this sweet savory organic experience. Every sip is truly a sip of summertime in a bottle.

WATERMELON MINT LEMONADE

Watermelon Mint Lemonade comes at your palette sweetly with ripe organic thirst quenching watermelons then leaves you feeling extremely soothed with a slight hint of organic mint.

PERFECTLY PLUM LEMONADE

Peaches, Pears and Plums… Oh My! Perfectly Plum Lemonade is a lemonade you can’t deny! Sweet, Refreshing and Soothing this flavor speaks for itself. It’s PERFECT!

Well-Leaf Care All-Natural CBD Body Wellness

3D Topical Baum

Send high definition penetrating relief to all your stress areas using Well Leaf Care 3D Topical Baum infused with CBD. You will experience cooling, soothing and relaxation in moments.

MOOD BOOSTING CBD TINCTURE

Finally a tincture that will relax your mind and body! Well Leaf Care Mood Boosting CBD Tinctures are designed to mitigate and uplift your mood. Just a drop or two will enlighten and relax you.

LAVENDER SWIRL BATH BOMBS

Well Leaf Care Bath Bombs infused with CBD provide exorbitant tranquility. After a stressful workday or you just need extreme relaxation drop a Lavender Swirl Bath Baum into a tub of warm water and be prepared for complete comfort.

RELAX AND CHILL WHIPPED BODY BUTTER

After soaking in our Well Leaf Lavender Swirl Bath Bombs complete your relaxation by treating your skin with Well Leaf Whipped Body Butter. Essential oils and organic butters infused with CBD will have your skin feeling soft and silky to the touch. Happy skin is healthy skin.

MASSAGE OIL

Well Leaf Care Massage Oil infused with CBD is ideal for warming and massaging tight muscles and alleviating soreness in joints. Enjoy absolute pleasure from penetrating organic essential oils combined with CBD.



For further inquiries, please contact:

Curtis Philpot

CEO

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

About TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH)

In the ever-challenging social and economical climate for hemp, technology remains to be at the forefront as we discover new ways Hemp can help mankind. Our goal is to lead in the discoveries, set the standard and contribute to the conversation of Hemp. As we move into a newly understanding of how Hemp contributes to a more enhanced life, TMSH is forming a grassroots campaign from local Hemp Farmers to Wall Street, and everything in between. The healing properties of CBD are emerging in everyday household conversations, the Healthcare industry and even Global Markets. TMSH will meet this demand by promoting education, highlighting technology and investing in the future of Hemp. For more, visit transglobalassets.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

