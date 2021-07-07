Two Hands Corporation, to Focus Exclusively on Food Industry

Toronto, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that it has made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on the grocery market through three on-demand food brands, GoCart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. The announcement follows a strategic review by the Board of Directors that determined these three core divisions will remain the most significant drivers of long-term value for our shareholders.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Two Hands,” Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation states. “As we shift to solely focus our attention on the food industry and align with our customers' needs, we are confident we will unlock the current growth potential that exists in the market.”

Two Hands has seen quarter over quarter revenue growth in a business that is scalable and offers a broad range of products through our three divisions:

GoCart.City, an online delivery marketplace that launched last summer delivering fresh and high-quality produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry, gluten-free, and organic items throughout Southern Ontario. The company recently onboarded local renown chef, Grace DiFede, to curate a new line of meal kits and bundles to sell alongside our everyday grocery essentials. GoCart.City line of products come from long partnerships with local and international suppliers to deliver the highest quality products to our customers.

Grocery Originals, a brick-and-mortar retail experience that was recently launched in Mississauga, Ontario, fully equipped with a deli, cold storage, and a stone pizza oven. We will also be offering a wide variety of fresh and specialty meals curated by Corporate Executive Chef, Grace Di Fede.

Cuore Food Services, a food import and distribution brand that operates in a wide range of channels including food service, retail chains, hotels, and restaurants. Core offerings from Cuore range from Italian themed oils, pastas, sauces, to dry packed goods, to exclusive wines, coffees, and desserts.

ABOUT TWO HANDS CORPORATION

Two Hands Corporation, is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, GoCart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city .

ABOUT CUORE

Cuore Food, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) imports and distributes quality Italian food products. Operating in multi sales channels including food service, product placement with existing distributors, direct sales to retail chains and independents, and online direct to consumer sales.