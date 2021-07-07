Stone Douglass Joins Digipath’s Board of Directors

Brings Decades of Experience to Digipath’s Leadership Team

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory company focused on the cannabis and hemp markets, announced today that noted business leader Stone Douglass has joined its Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. Douglass owns Ducks Nest Investments, Inc., a private investment company.

“We are delighted to add this highly-respected business leader to our Board of Directors,” said Bruce Raben, Digipath’s Chairman. “Stone brings decades of executive-level experience in both public and private companies in a wide array of industries. His functional expertise in corporate strategy, operations and finance will enhance our ability to successfully navigate the waters of growth and expansion for Digipath.”

For the past 35 years Mr. Douglass has served in a number of top-level management positions and has helped reorganize over 30 companies in industries as diverse as Piper Aircraft, RedEnvelope and Spy Optic. Mr. Douglass currently serves as CEO and Director of GeoSolar Technologies, Inc., CEO and Chairman of Empire Global Gaming, Inc., CEO and Chairman of The Birch Factory, Inc. and CFO and Director of P5 Systems, Inc., a technology platform servicing the legal cannabis value chain.

Stone Douglass, Vice Chairman of Digipath, said, “I believe Digipath is well positioned within the burgeoning cannabis testing sector. Driven by massive growth in the cannabis industry as more states move toward legalization, the demand for certified analytical testing labs has never been stronger. With Digipath now finding its stride after the past year of COVID, it is poised for growth as it implements its recently-announced multi-state operator strategy.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its clients’ products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

