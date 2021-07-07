Good Gaming Announces Approval by OTC Markets to List on the OTCQB

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to announce the OTC Markets approval to up-list from pink sheet current to the OTCQB.

Companies listing on OTCQB (the middle tier over-the-counter market for U.S. stocks) must meet stricter minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. The OTCQB replaced the FINRA-operated OTC Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as the main market for trading OTC securities that report to a U.S. regulator. Its marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group. OTC Link is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer and also as an alternative trading system (ATS).

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming Inc. CEO, stated, "As we continue to expand our transparency to shareholders, our board of directors decided it would be in the best interest of our company to up-list to the OTCQB. We believe that as we continue to evaluate various opportunities and get ready to launch our latest venture MicroBuddies™, an up-list at this time will bring intrinsic value from a strategic, negotiating and practical perspective."

As previously reported, the Company is preparing for a third quarter launch of its first collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™ where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own cryptocurrency GOO™ – which will be available to trade on third party cryptocurrency exchanges and will offer exposure to the booming decentralized (DeFi) cryptocurrency market.

Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so skilled players will be able to create profit opportunities for themselves by playing the game. GOO™ can then be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and artificially select genes for the next generation.

To play the game, players need to purchase a limited edition "Nano Factory Token" during the special Genesis Event which has now started and will continue until the game launches (anticipated in late July 2021) or until all 2,500 Nano Factory Tokens have sold out. It is important to note… No more of these Generation 0 tokens will ever be made.

At launch, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize their Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™ collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from.

The Company also announced they are expanding marketing efforts through a series of interviews and an increased presence on various social media platforms geared towards the NFT, cryptocurrency, gaming and financial markets. Over the next several weeks, the Company will ramp up engagement through influencers, media ads, pay-per-clicks, and video trailers that will reach out to the gaming, crypto and NFT spaces to help make Good Gaming Inc. and MicroBuddies™ recognized names both domestically and on the international stage.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an established brand with a highly involved, loyal player base within the Minecraft server network. We foster a community for players from all over the world, regardless of age and skill set, to enjoy our robust library of high-quality, engaging content. The Good Gaming advantage comes from the close relationship our development team has with the players. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expands our proprietary content and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch out not only in the Minecraft space, but the gaming industry as a whole. Our goal as a staff and community is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

