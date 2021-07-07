Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Will Reach to USD 27,801 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Lawn Mowers, Blowers, Saws, Tillers & Cultivators, Trimmers & Edgers, Snow Throwers, and Others), By Power Source Type (Visual Fuel Power and Electric Power), By Application (Residential/DIY and Commercial), By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Outdoor Power Equipment Market size & share expected to reach to USD 27,801 Million by 2026 from USD 23,014 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Overview

In the recent few years, the worldwide outdoor power equipment industry has seen tremendous expansion. The market for outdoor power equipment is gradually shifting away from manual equipment and toward more technologically advanced and automated equipment. One such example is a robotic lawnmower. Alternative power sources, linked interfaces, and technological integration in outdoor power equipment are in high demand across the world. As a result, businesses are interested in developing fully and partially autonomous landscaping and lawn equipment for both home and commercial clients. Increasing urbanization, infrastructure activities, and disposable incomes, as well as increased corporate investments, are expected to drive demand for robotic lawn mowers and other sophisticated outdoor power equipment throughout the projection period.

Industry Major Market Players

Husqvarna Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Schiller Ground Care

Deere & Company

Techtronic Industries

Toro

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Excel Industries Inc.

STIGA S.p. A.

Stihl Group

AL-KO KOBER GROUP

CHERVON Group

MTD Products

Emak S.p. A.

Ariens Company

Bosch

Jacobsen

Yamabiko Corporation

Makita

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

What are the top companies operative in Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

What segments are covered in Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

Market Dynamics

The outdoor power equipment sector is transitioning from fuel-powered to electric-powered equipment as a result of increased environmental concerns and a growing number of strict regulatory laws connected to carbon emissions. The popularity of electric and battery-powered technology has spread beyond portable devices. Ride-on and heavy equipment, such as lawnmowers, are becoming more widely accessible in a variety of power sources, including gasoline and batteries. Municipalities and corporations are increasingly requesting green or environmentally friendly items for landscaping reasons, which is fueling the rise of electric-powered outdoor power equipment in these industries. The do-it-yourself (DIY) mentality is on the rise, contributing to a boom in gadget usage. The availability of a variety of equipment with ergonomic designs has resulted in a rise in demand for outdoor power equipment all around the world. Outdoor power equipment is preferred in the DIY market because of stringent rules requiring periodic upkeep of gardens and properties in private and communal premises.

E-commerce has impacted the outdoor power equipment business, just like it has on every other product on the market. Because of the simplicity of purchasing and the large range of items available, consumers prefer to shop online. Several e-retailers have also developed online advising services to assist customers in selecting the finest equipment for their needs. As a result, manufacturers are now able to offer their products directly through internet platforms, increasing their profit margins.

Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global outdoor power equipment market is segregated based on equipment type, power source type, application, and region

The outdoor power equipment industry is divided into two categories: residential/DIY and commercial. In the worldwide outdoor power equipment market, the residential sector had a commanding position. The high proclivity of homeowners to modify their homes, especially their outside spaces, encourages the usage of outdoor power equipment in the residential sector. The outdoor power equipment market is divided into two categories based on the power source type, fuel power, and electric power. The development of high-performance, long-lasting batteries, as well as public and private construction projects, have all contributed to the expansion of electric power. Furthermore, as consumers become more interested in green technology, demand for electric-powered equipment is projected to rise significantly. In terms of equipment type analysis, the market is segmented into lawnmowers, blowers, saws, tillers & cultivators, trimmers & edgers, snow throwers, and others.

The Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth

The market in the Asia Pacific is propelled by both infrastructure and residential development projects. China and India, for example, are substantially investing in infrastructure, smart cities, and urban planning. Furthermore, increased urbanization and an increase in building activities are creating possibilities for both small and large companies in the area.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Lawn Mowers, Blowers, Saws, Tillers & Cultivators, Trimmers & Edgers, Snow Throwers, and Others), By Power Source Type (Visual Fuel Power and Electric Power), By Application (Residential/DIY and Commercial), By Region: Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026

The global outdoor power equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type:

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Saws

Tillers & Cultivators

Trimmers & Edgers

Snow Throwers

Others

By Power Source Type:

Fuel Power

Electric Power

By Application:

Residential/DIY

Commercial

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

