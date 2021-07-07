DynTek Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynTek Services, Inc., a leading provider of professional technology solutions, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to increase visibility and better protect against threats.



“We are honored to be a part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and its exceptional ecosystem of solution providers,” said Timothy Montgomery, DynTek’s chief executive officer. “Microsoft’s intelligent and unified security solutions are a core component of our security service portfolio and foundational to many of our go-to-market offerings. Together, our integrated solutions support our customers with comprehensive and proactive threat protection and intelligence.”

Using the power of Microsoft Azure Sentinel, DynTek’s Managed Security Services help automate security detection and response to protect against internal and external threats to the IT infrastructure, systems, data, and more. DynTek helps our clients enhance security visibility, effectiveness and orchestration, and reduce complexity and alert fatigue. DynTek’s Security Operations Center provides Advanced Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting, Analytics, Monitoring and Alerting Services. Through 24x7 ‘eyes on glass’ coverage, analysts identify critical threats in near real-time and leverage analytics to gain granular detail and context for each security incident. DynTek’s Managed Security Services include monitoring for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.



“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. “Our members, like DynTek, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

As a national systems integrator and risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers in the largest IT markets nationwide. Our broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships allow us to deliver solutions that support digital business transformation including IT Security, Microsoft, Digital Infrastructure, Modern Workplace, Data Center and Cloud solutions. DynTek's multidisciplinary approach allows our clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com.

