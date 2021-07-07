D2L INTRODUCES D2L WAVE—THE FUTURE OF UPSKILLING AND RESKILLING

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced the launch of D2L Wave, a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions.

The need for workers to upskill and reskill has never been greater than now as the global economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. To help businesses and their employees close the skills gap and prepare for the future of work, D2L Wave is extending its early adopter program in North America.

D2L Wave takes the friction out of lifelong learning by giving employees an online catalog of curated, high-quality courses that are preapproved by their employer. The platform is intuitive, quickly integrates with any business, and is absolutely free to use. Employers only pay for the courses that employees take.

“Employees want to continue gaining new skills—and businesses want to support them—but it isn’t always easy for employees to navigate complex HR processes or for employers to choose from the many options that are out there,” says Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer of D2L. “We simplified all of that with D2L Wave, which will help employers craft a talent strategy that develops employees’ critical digital and cognitive capabilities, and their social, adaptability, and resilient skills. Now is the time for companies to focus on professional development, as upskilling and reskilling are crucial for businesses to remain competitive in today’s economy.”

“D2L Wave is an elegant solution to help employers and employees meet the constant demand for new skills, succeed in the digital economy, and tackle the transformations of tomorrow. With this launch, we now support all aspects of professional development and learning for organizations—from internally curated programs to upskilling empowered by external learning institutions,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The timing could not be better. As our world recovers from COVID-19 and as more of us look for ways to build our skills and retain talent, I know that D2L Wave can make an impactful difference for employees and companies globally.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave connects employees with educational opportunities that benefit their own career trajectory along with their company’s business strategy, supporting lifelong learning and delivering future-proofed skills. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com.

