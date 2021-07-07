El Septimo to Introduce Seven New Cigar Lines at 2021 PCA Trade Show

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva, one of the leading premium cigar brands in the market, announced that it will be releasing seven new cigar lines and a full line of limited-edition accessories at the Premium Cigar Association’s (PCA) Annual Trade Show.

Aside from showcasing over 35 different blends of cigars, ranging in flavors and sizes, the company will also showcase its full line of premium cigar accessories from precious stone humidors, to 18K gold lighters, and authentic crocodile & ostrich traveler’s cases. The main feature of the show will be El Septimo’s launch of seven new cigar lines called the “Sacred Arts Collection.”

El Septimo wanted to honor the spirits that created tobacco, which is where it derived the meaning behind the “Sacred Arts Collection.” Tobacco has been historically used by American Indian nations for centuries for medicinal purposes, with both cultural and spiritual importance. Tobacco is considered the most sacred by Aboriginal people, as it is even believed to connect people with the spiritual world as the ultimate offering to the Creator. This is why El Septimo decided to create the “Sacred Arts Collection.”

Seven new cigars have been introduced to represent the seven days of creation. Now the world can smoke an El Septimo Cigar designed and dedicated to each day of the week. Each cigar line is dedicated to a famous painter who has created some of the world’s most famous pieces of artwork. The following describes each cigar designed for the seven days of the week, and will be introduced as the “Sacred Arts Collection:”

El Septimo introducing its first Lancero (7 ½” x 40), named after Leonardo da Vinci and dedicated to his famous artwork “The Last Supper.” Represents the First day of Creation when God created light. El Septimo introducing its first Eagle (5 ½” x 50), named after Michaelangelo and dedicated to his famous artwork “The Creation of Adam.” Represents the Second Day of Creation when God created the sky. El Septimo introducing its first Salomon (7 ½” x 58), named after Botticelli and dedicated to his famous artwork “The Announcement.” Represents the Third Day of Creation when God created the earth, sea and plants. El Septimo introducing its newest Robusto (6” x 50), named after Raphael and dedicated to his famous artwork “Sistine Madonna.” Represents the Fourth Day of Creation when God created the sun, moon and stars. El Septimo introducing its newest Toro (6 ½” x 54), named after Salvador Dali and dedicated to his famous artwork “Christ of Saint John of the Cross.” Represents the Fifth Day of Creation when God created the creatures of the sea and birds. El Septimo introducing its newest Torpedo (7” x 54), named after Rembrandt and dedicated to his famous artwork “The Return of the Prodigal Son.” Represents the Sixth Day of Creation when God created life – human and land animals. El Septimo introducing its first Royal Salomon (9” x 56), named after Van Gogh and dedicated to his famous artwork “Pieta.” Represents the Seventh Day of Creation when God rested. El Septimo introducing its newest Sampler Box containing two cigars of each of the seven new blends, named after Masaccio and dedicated to his famous artwork “Saint Andrew.”

Each cigar is sold by Boxes of 20, with the addition of a sampler box that includes 2 samples of each of the seven sizes, totaling to a Box of 14 cigars.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company states, “We are excited to demonstrate our capabilities of continuous innovation and to lead the industry with our comprehensive line of new cigars and accessories. El Septimo has had such huge success since we introduced it to the US market shortly over a year ago, and is a brand that has a world-class reputation for providing such depth to this growing industry. That, I believe, is a result of our excellent cigars and products. We would like to continue on this tradition.”

Younan continues, “We are eager to show the industry that aside from El Septimo’s premium & rare blends, we will continuously innovate new experiences for everybody to enjoy. El Septimo is so much more than just a product. It is a brand that represents the luxury of the cigar lifestyle.”

El Septimo will be in Booth #119, and has hired MPA Creative Studio to design its booth, which is the oldest design firm in all of Paris.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

