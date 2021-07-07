Westland Insurance Acquires Barrie, Ontario-based Huronia Insurance Group

SURREY, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Huronia Insurance Group in Barrie, Ontario. Huronia represents Westland’s first location in Simcoe County as it continues to expand its reach across the country.



“As Westland continues to grow nationally, we’re particularly excited to welcome Huronia to the Westland family. Huronia serves clients across the province and is located in one of the fastest-growing communities in Ontario,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer of Westland. “We look forward to working with the Huronia team on a path of continued growth and superior service.”

Huronia has been serving clients across Ontario for over 20 years. Its 13 team members provide auto, residential, commercial, and life insurance services.

Westland now has more than 170 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of more than 170 locations and over 2,000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

