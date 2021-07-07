ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends “Record Date”

Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today that the company and its management are filing corporate action request for dividends with FINRA and S1 registration with the SEC.

The company is ready to roll out its most recent and most ambitious set of business developments. The management established a “record date” July 30th, for the Dividend.

Recently, ProTek Capital Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (OTC Pink: BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories.

Several milestones of development and achievements had to be met to have dividends and other such “corporate actions” submitted, and eventually approved by FINRA. Currently, both PRPM and BDGR completed all required steps. Both companies must trade as “current information filer” and a host of details and logistics had to be agreed on and approved. Now, both companies are in the position to submit “corporate actions” called “dividends”.

“I’m extremely happy to report that our shareholder base will be rewarded with a dividend. I am also excited to state that our “audit consultant group”, who recently completed a very challenging filings and disclosures assignment for one of my other firms, UITA, a “fully reporting filer”, is being engaged to do an audit with a goal to move the company to a new tier at OTC Markets. Becoming a fully reporting filer, is the necessary step for the company to apply and move to the “big boards”, such as NASDAQ!” Explained Mr. Vakser, CEO.

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, audits, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth.

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high-growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ, CBD as well as new technologies and development companies with a special interest and focus on digital currencies, Blockchain, NFT and crypto programming and development firms.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

