Climate First Bank Unveils Specialized Solar Energy Loan Programs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with its core mission to reverse the global climate crisis, values-based community bank, Climate First Bank, today unveils its unrivaled solar energy loan programs with a special focus on residential and commercial uses. Climate First Bank devised these programs to reduce society’s carbon addiction by making renewable energy accessible for everyone. Together with Climate First Bank, businesses and consumers can invest in the future of the planet, increase property value and drastically reduce or even eliminate energy costs by retrofitting properties to the highest levels of energy efficiency.



Climate First Bank’s solar energy loan programs are extremely competitive and completely transparent with minimal closing fees. The residential solar loan program offers three tiers of financing starting at a 4.08% APR** rate for 12 years. The commercial solar loan program offers a flexible term and structure as Climate First Bank understands financing is unique to each business’s needs. Enhanced by the most modern technology, the bank also provides businesses with an expedited approval process.

“Climate First Bank is committed to helping residents and businesses make the transition towards sustainable solar energy. With transparent and easy to understand financing, we make the investment simple, worry free and financially sound,” said Executive Vice President, Tampa Bay Market Executive, and Government Guaranteed Executive Valarie Nussbaum-Harris. As a knowledgeable lending professional, Nussbaum-Harris applied her expertise to develop the loan products.

“There’s no catch, no unexpected installer fees, no bait and switch – Climate First Bank is offering one of the most competitive programs in the country,” said Ken LaRoe, founder and CEO of Climate First Bank. LaRoe has extensive experience with dedicated solar loan options having helmed a prototype of the programs at his previous bank, First GREEN Bank before being sold.

“If we’re going to drawdown our carbon dioxide emissions, financial institutions need to stop playing games with customers,” said LaRoe. “Everyone has to do their part, and at Climate First Bank we’re pushing for sustainable development by ensuring everyone has access to affordable and reliable renewable energy and energy efficiency.”

The solar loan programs align with Climate First Bank’s mission to achieve “Drawdown” or reduce levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2). Holding itself to a high standard of sustainability, Climate First Bank has been committed to driving carbon neutrality from day one. In working with the Florida-based environmental nonprofit, We Are Neutral, Climate First Bank strives to properly understand, track, reduce, and offset its environmental impact and will continue its commitment to eliminating the bank’s carbon footprint as it grows. To date, offsetting Climate First Bank's carbon footprint is equivalent to taking 9.2 cars off the road, replacing 1,603 inefficient light bulbs with LEDs, or planting 699 trees.

Furthermore, Climate First Bank is a signatory member of the B Corp Climate Collective Commitment: Net Zero 2030, pledging to achieve net zero on all greenhouse gas emissions, whether direct or indirect, by the year 2030. The bank is outlining short and medium terms to meet this commitment, including incremental targets and regular actions to meet the 2030 timeline. Progress on these sustainability initiatives will be self-reported annually on the bank’s website.

Endless Solar, a grand opening celebration for the community of St. Petersburg, Fla., is planned for July 12-17. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com or endlesssolarstpete.com.

**Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”) is current as of June 17, 2021. Loan subject to credit approval. APR, number and amount of payments are based on an example loan amount of $30,000 for the stated loan term: 12-year term – 4 interest-only payments followed by 14o payments of $268.40; 15-year term – 4-interest only payments followed by 176 payments of $239.36; 20-year term - 4-interest only payments followed by 236 payments of $198.67.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for Climate First Bank

(407) 417-3598

erivera@uproarpr.com