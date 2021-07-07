ABT 2021 MISSION IMPACT REPORT NOW AVAILABLE

Rockville, MD, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Despite the pandemic, throughout 2020 and into 2021, Abt Associates has led major studies and implemented complex programs in the U.S. and more than 50 countries to improve the environment, health, economic security, equity and inclusion, and governance for millions of people. Our new 2021 Mission Impact Report shares the results we have achieved through our work, how the company is operated, and how we engage with the communities we serve.

“In the last year, we brought all our expertise to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other tough challenges like homelessness and climate change, both in the U.S. and overseas,” said President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “Our Mission Impact Report shows the breadth of Abt’s work as well as its impact, from local communities to national, regional and global levels.”

Abt is leading multiple studies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our COVID-19 vaccine research showed the vaccines are effective, making it possible to begin reopening the U.S. economy.

When the World Health Organization declared that disruptions to malaria control campaigns could lead to the collapse of already fragile African health systems unable to cope with a surge of malaria and COVID-19 cases, Abt quickly revamped procedures and completed net and spray campaigns on time, protecting 31 million people in 26 countries from malaria.

Abt undertook the first-ever study of homeless encampments in the U.S., and our findings are giving policymakers at all levels of government new insights on potential solutions.

In Southeast Asia Abt facilitated $7 billion in private-sector investment in clean energy, resulting in 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. Our technical support for the 3rd ASEAN Interconnection Masterplan will enable regional energy trading and a resilient clean power supply.

“Virtually all of our work relates to equity, implicitly or explicitly, and you’ll see that throughout the Mission Impact Report,” stressed Flanagan. “We are committed to promoting equity and combatting racism throughout our organization and in our programs.”

In the U.S. we detailed the environmental justice implications of toxic chemical releases. In Vietnam, Philippines, and Myanmar, Abt-led programs are helping to shift cultural norms and eliminate policy barriers that prevent women from achieving full participation in the economy.

Strengthening internal operations, we have achieved the second level of the three-tiered EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) certification—the Move level--both in the U.S. and globally. Abt is one of 12 private-sector companies in the U.S. that have attained EDGE certification and only the fifth U.S. company to have earned Move status. EDGE is considered the global business standard for gender equality.

"This has been a year like no other,” said Flanagan. “It has clarified that Abt stands for equity, science and evidence, multisectoral solutioning, an aggressive response to climate change, and accountability—in our work and how we operate the company.

“The Mission Impact Report speaks to the real impact we are having, despite the pain, hardship, and uncertainty caused by the pandemic. We remain focused on fulfilling our mission to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide and protecting the health and safety of our staff—they are truly making a difference, every day.”

