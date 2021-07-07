Robotmk integrates popular open source tools to deliver affordable, easy-to-deploy end-to-end monitoring

MUNICH, Germany, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29 , the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, today launched the first full release of its “RobotMK” plugin, offering, open source option combining Application Performance Monitoring (APM) with observability into the underlying infrastructure.

Robotmk alerts IT administrators to application performance issues before they affect customers and end-user experience. Developed by IT consulting company Elabit , the plugin uses the popular open source Robot Framework to deliver ‘synthetic testing.’ This simulates human interaction with web-based, cloud-native and traditional enterprise applications, providing continuous real-world performance monitoring.

The plugin’s integration with Checkmk makes it simple to configure automated alerts. Administrators can build and share custom dashboards that combine application performance data with key metrics from the underlying infrastructure. And, in the event of any issues, teams can drill-down into Checkmk’s broader monitoring to pinpoint root causes in the infrastructure.

“Up to now, this type of end-to-end monitoring and observability has been too complex or prohibitively expensive for many companies,” comments Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29. “Our deep integration of two established open source tools not only offers a more affordable option, it takes speed and ease-of-deployment to new levels.”

Robotmk highlights problematic conditions in applications that would previously have gone undetected. Application owners and IT administrators can now share an overview of the optimal function and response times of their applications. Administrators can manage monitoring settings such as runtime thresholds granularly via rules in Checkmk, and even spin off individual sections of a test as separate monitoring services.

Checkmk's built-in graphing features also allow IT teams to draw conclusions about possible root causes. IT managers can precisely identify where delays or other limitations are occurring and initiate targeted countermeasures. This allows organizations to delegate the mitigation process to the appropriate teams, depending on the cause of the problem and eliminate critical conditions faster.

The production release of the Robotmk plugin (Version 1.1.0) is now available in the Checkmk Exchange . Details are explained in the Contribution Guide in the Robotmk GitHub repository.

About tribe29

Checkmk is a monitoring solution developed by tribe29 GmbH. Among the tens of thousands of users are more than half of the DAX30 companies that rely on Checkmk to ensure that business-critical systems are always available and that problems in IT are automatically detected, reported and solved in real-time.



