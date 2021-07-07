Shamrock Foods Selects BrandMuscle for Menu Production Services

CHICAGO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shamrock Foods, a foodservice distributor and partner to chefs and restaurants across the Western U.S., has selected BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, to provide software-driven menu design and print solutions.

Shamrock Foods will leverage BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Local Marketing Platform to easily order, approve, and track custom designed menus as a value-added service for their customers. Offering custom menu design by the BrandMuscle creative services team adds a meaningful touchpoint for sales consultants and empowers them to help operators keep their menu design fresh and up-to-date with industry trends.

BrandMuscle is Shamrock Foods’s preferred partner because its software solutions streamline menu design and create efficiencies in the print and fulfillment process. During their partner selection process, Shamrock Foods recognized BrandMuscle as the industry leader in menu design and production and were impressed by the quick turnaround times for creating, printing, and shipping orders.

“We strive to be more than just a food distributor to our restaurant operators. Offering culinary inspiration and the business solutions to strengthen restaurant operations is an important part of our consultation with customers,” said Emily George, Senior Director of Customer Experience at Shamrock Foods. “Therefore, we need a partner who understands the evolving needs of the restaurant industry and values quality, efficiency, and trusted relationships as much as we do. Since BrandMuscle has worked with some of the biggest food and beverage distributors in the industry for over 20 years, we are confident that working with them will be a huge asset for our customers and will complement the suite of consultative services we provide.”

Shamrock Foods customers can now benefit from the expertise that the BrandMuscle team offers in developing effective menus.



About Shamrock Foods

Shamrock Foods Company specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of quality food and food-related products through a family of companies, including Shamrock Farms – one of the largest family-owned and operated dairies nationwide, and Shamrock Foods – one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors. Shamrock Foods serves restaurant, healthcare, hospitality and institutional foodservice customers throughout the Western US.