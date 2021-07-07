Judge Learning Solutions Named to 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List

WAYNE, Pa., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is pleased to announce that its Learning division has been named to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Outsourcing Companies List. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



Judge Learning’s selection to the Top 20 list was based on several criteria including capability of delivering multiple types of training services, industry visibility, innovation & impact, strength of clients & geographic reach, and company size & growth potential.

“This year’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies met the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and created exceptional learning solutions to continue training initiatives during uncertain times,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through best-in-class integrated solutions, these companies created engaging learning experiences for clients around the globe.”

“We’re proud to be included in Training Industry’s Top 20 list for the third consecutive year,” said Pete Pedone, President of Judge Learning Solutions. “Inclusion in this list is a testament to the hard work and resiliency of the team. Despite the circumstances of the past year, we strengthened our client relationships as the team never wavered from their customer-first approach.”

Judge Learning Solutions, a division of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group



The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada,

and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers annually. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

