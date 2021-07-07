Leaders in Focus: FireEye, AI/ML Innovations, Exela Technologies, and ESE Entertainment

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA).



FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) CEO Kevin Mandia: “Cybersecurity Innovation at Speed”

“...Our technology threat intelligence and expertise has never been in more demand. During the first quarter, organizations faced a complex and hostile threat environment, implants in the supply chain, zero day exploits impacting popular products and an onslaught of Ransomware and extortion occurred. As the threat environment escalates, conventional safeguards are not effective at reducing risk. However, coupled with our expertise and intelligence, commonly used safeguards can adapt faster to the threats and protect customers far more effectively. Therefore, we continued innovating at speed to embed our threat intelligence and expertise into FireEye products as well as the Mandiant Advantage platform…”

“...With the recent breach headlines as a catalyst, we are seeing customers re-evaluate their security programs and look to us for solutions that deliver better security outcomes. I believe our position of trust, derived from nearly two decades of responding security incidents that matter puts us at the forefront of the changes required to combat the current threat environment. I am confident 2021 will be a year in which FireEye continues to demonstrate to our customers that we provide the best line of defense...”

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) Earning Highlights: https://bit.ly/3AzrBOZ

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem”

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream event, updated investors on its latest digital healthcare growth initiatives. AIMLF is acquiring an interest in Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator, which has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally.

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering its services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Investors Discovery Day Video: https://bit.ly/3dAI6k9

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”E-Sports M&A Pipeline With Over $100 million Annual Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billions dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ESE’s stated goal is to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

May 13 - ENTEF signs Letter of Intent to acquire Auto Simulation Ltd T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Irish company that provides infrastructure, technology, and support for esports across the globe – particularly in the simulation racing sector – working with some of the world’s most recognized brands.

April 26 - ENTEF announces Rick Brace is joining its Board of Directors. Mr. Brace most recently served as the President of Rogers Media, the Sports and Media subsidiary of publicly-traded Rogers Communications (RCI). As President of Rogers Media, Rick Brace was responsible for driving strategy and overseeing operations for the company’s robust portfolio of media assets, which includes 42 TV stations, 51 radio stations, 56 publications, digital media, subscription-based content services, the Toronto Blue Jays, and Rogers Centre. Rick Brace commented: “During my time at Rogers it became abundantly clear that traditional media was feeling increasingly stronger headwinds brought on by the rollout and adoption of digital platforms that deliver content in new and innovative ways. Nowhere is this more prevalent than with the growth of esports which is seeing monumental year-over-year growth. ESE (OTC: ENTEF) has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement with a 360 approach, including rights ownership, team ownership, event production and distribution and I am both honoured and excited to join its board and be part of this revolution in our industry.”

April 14 - ENTEF closes acquisition of Esports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) CEO Ronald Cogburn: ”Digital Transformation Tailwinds Are Driving Growth”

“...With the most of our revenue in the U.S. and in Europe, we're strategically positioned to benefit from the economic recovery post COVID-19. Exela's digital foundation in our engineering heritage powers our long tenured customer relationship and this is what enables us to continue to innovate and launch new disruptive solutions that further widen the competitive moat…...Our backlog is substantial and our pipeline growth remains strong, particularly for our DAG solutions where we're seeing increased demand with new and existing customers. Through Q1 of 2021, our DAG business represented about 8% of our total revenue including our SMB business. From a profitability perspective, we delivered strong margin improvement in the first quarter as well. ...The global trend towards digital transformation to grow market share, increase productivity and reduce cost and automation of business process is generating strong tailwinds for our sector...”

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3xrVKxY

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7