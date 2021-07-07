NextNav Pinnacle SDK Becomes a Unity Verified Solution, Enabling Developers to Seamlessly Integrate Vertical Location Services into Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in 3D geolocation, announced today that its NextNav Pinnacle SDK is now a Unity Verified Solution. As a Verified Solution, the NextNav Pinnacle SDK has been verified by Unity to ensure it is optimized for integration with the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers. Developers who utilize the NextNav Pinnacle SDK can integrate it into any application built with the Unity engine.



The NextNav Pinnacle SDK delivers precise altitude data to unlock 3D experiences for geolocation applications by integrating vertical location into any application built with Unity, including training applications, industrial and manufacturing applications, games, and beyond. Pinnacle provides developers with “floor-level” vertical location accuracy in over 4,400 cities nationwide, covering over 90% of buildings higher than three stories in the United States.

Today, urban environments are a significant untapped market for location-based augmented reality, architectural and automotive innovation, gaming, as well as many other applications. By using the NextNav Pinnacle SDK, developers will be able to deliver more accurate location services indoors, underground, and above street level, powering the end-user experiences we’ve all come to expect from mobile applications.

“Unity has long set the standard in the gaming community, and with the NextNav Pinnacle SDK verified by Unity, it presents an exciting opportunity to bring our cutting edge technology to millions of developers in gaming and in industry,” said NextNav CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman. “Our NextNav Pinnacle SDK – powered by our vertical-location solution, Pinnacle – will enable developers to create richer location-based experiences that improve user experience and unlock new innovations.”

The NextNav Pinnacle SDK is available on the Unity Asset Store , and more information on the partnership is available on Unity.com . NextNav also offers SDK and API options through its website . For more information about NextNav and the future of geolocation services, visit nextnav.com or contact partnerships@nextnav.com.

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.