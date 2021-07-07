LOS ANGELES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH PARTNERS WITH IPREVAIL TO PROVIDE FREE 24/7 ONLINE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES TO ALL LOS ANGELES COUNTY RESIDENTS

Los Angeles, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) announced today a new partnership with iPrevail, a leader in online mental health resources, to help support Los Angeles County residents as they continue to re-emerge and recover from stress related to COVID-19, racial injustice and other significant challenges. The partnership demonstrates LACDMH’s commitment to making mental health care services accessible to all, and the virtual platform’s subscriptions will be offered to all County residents for free at lacounty.iprevail.com.

Navigating the changes we’ve all endured over the past 18 months can be overwhelming, which underscores the importance of having easy and free access to the right resources that help manage physical and mental health.



“The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is deeply committed to the wellbeing of County residents by providing strategic solutions that foster connection through top-quality care,” said Dr. Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., Director of LACDMH. “This new partnership with iPrevail aligns with our efforts to strengthen communities and expands upon the ways we’re able to engage our diverse population of County residents wherever they are in their health journeys.”



The iPrevail service brings traditional models of talk therapy to any Internet-connected device or smartphone. LA County residents can sign up for free at lacounty.iprevail.com, take a short assessment and tap into online mental health programs, such as community support groups, on-demand coaching by trained peer specialists and self-paced lessons on a variety of topics to improve wellbeing. iPrevail is backed by clinical research and designed to help individuals navigate a wide range of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, stress and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), among others. The confidential, secure service is available 24/7 and is open to all County residents who do not currently have an iPrevail subscription.



“We’re honored to partner with LACDMH to bring iPrevail to LA County residents and support mental health for all,” said Richard Gengler, CEO of iPrevail. “We share the County’s dedication to offering forward-thinking, effective and accessible resources that offer individuals a pathway to build resilience and strengthen their health.”

The mental health and wellbeing of LA County residents remains the top priority of LACDMH. Resources for parents, families, veterans, first responders and the LGBTQ+ community, among others, are available online at dmh.lacounty.gov/resources. Additionally, the Department’s Help Line is available 24/7 to provide mental health support, resources and referrals at (800) 854-7771 or by texting “LA” to 741741.



About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information on LACDMH, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



About iPrevail

iPrevail’s mission is to provide clinically-proven health and wellness programs combined with a best-in-class, caring Peer support network. iPrevail’s Anywhere Based Care platform is an innovative, interactive application scientifically proven through multiple clinical trials to treat a wide range of behavioral mental health symptoms and conditions at the individual level. Equally important, iPrevail is shown to substantially reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issuses, and to increase the willingness of users to seek additional follow-up care and support. iPrevail is dramatically changing mental health care and the economics of mental illness, whose annual cost is measured in hundreds of billions annually in the US.

###