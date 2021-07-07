Bolder Surgical introduces CoolSeal™ Reveal Open Vessel Sealer/Divider/Dissector

LOUISVILLE, COLO., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolder Surgical, LLC today announced the addition of the Reveal Open Vessel Sealer/Divider/Dissector to its CoolSeal™ portfolio of vessel sealing solutions.

Reveal is an innovative new surgical device specifically designed for otolaryngological procedures where space is limited and visibility of the surgical field is essential. With a shafted design and slim, curved dual-action jaws, Reveal seals, divides and dissects blood vessels. The jaws produce minimal thermal spread, avoiding damage to adjacent critical structures while producing vessel seals in less than a second. Because the inside of the jaws cool rapidly, the surgeon can quickly move to the next task, helping streamline procedural workflow.

Jason G. Newman, MD, FACS, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania, cited his experience in using Reveal for head and neck surgery: “Reveal is designed to perform multiple tasks with precision and finesse – dissection and ligation. The 10 cm shafted design is ideal for performing surgery in small spaces with complex, delicate structures.”

In addition to otolaryngological procedures, Reveal is FDA indicated for pediatric general surgery. With the introduction of Reveal, the CoolSeal vessel sealing suite offers a complete solution for pediatric procedures, joining the Mini 3 mm vessel sealer and Trinity 5 mm laparoscopic vessel sealer, divider and dissector. All CoolSeal devices combine the finesse of true surgical instruments with the gold-standard efficacy of advanced bipolar RF vessel sealing.

“With CoolSeal, Bolder Surgical reinvented vessel sealing,” said Robert Kline, CEO. “Surgeons consistently say that minimizing risk of unintended tissue damage and improved dissection capability are the vessel sealing functions that most need improvement. The CoolSeal portfolio met these needs, and Reveal goes a step farther to address the visibility and thermal safety issues inherent in complex, open surgical procedures.”

About Bolder Surgical

Bolder Surgical was founded with the mission to elevate surgical expectations. Leveraging an expertise in energy delivery and precision surgical devices, the company delivers solutions to give surgeons options they’ve never had, optimizing workflow while allowing for minimal surgical impact on every patient. Bolder Surgical has reinvented vessel sealing with CoolSeal, continuing the company’s legacy of innovation. Bolder Surgical was the first and only company to acquire FDA clearance for a 3 mm pediatric vessel sealer, and its mechanical stapler is the only 5 mm stapler on the market. Manufactured in the US, Bolder Surgical’s products have been adopted at hundreds of hospitals throughout the world.