Multipoint Group Offers Faster Vulnerability Remediation Through Integration of Tenable and BigFix

KEFAR SABA, Israel, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group , a Cyber Strong solutions distributor, announced a significant upgrade to it's Vulnerability Management offering through the integration between Tenable .sc™ for vulnerability management on-premises and HCL BigFix 's Insights for Vulnerability Remediation application. The integration enables IT teams to swiftly identify and correlate vulnerabilities, prioritize them based on risk and act quickly to reduce remediation times.



The integration addresses the challenge of inefficient and siloed manual processes that are managed across Security and IT Operations teams which can leave high-risk vulnerabilities unpatched for too long.

Multipoint clients can now benefit from the sales and support delivered through Multipoint Group for the two integrated products.

Marcelo Printac, VP Business Development , Multipoint Group: "Today the overall correlation process to fix vulnerabilities can take many hours due to manual and ineffective methods of vulnerability research and then communicating results to various teams within the company."

"Efficient vulnerability management and remediation became a top priority for organizations across all of Multipoint Group's EMEA geography. With the integration between HCL BigFix and Tenable, IT teams can close faster on security gaps and hold the adversaries back as they try to exploit them," added Printac.

About Multipoint

Multipoint Group is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing channel partners in the EMEA area with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors. Multipoint has offices in Israel, UAE, Romania, Greece & Cyprus, and Serbia. The company was founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009.