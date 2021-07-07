Kombucha Market Size to Reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027 at 19.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kombucha Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Kombucha Market Information by Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2027”, the market is predicted to reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 19.5%.

Market Scope

Increasing consumer preference for functional drinks and a decline in consumption of carbonated drinks and juices can prompt the rise of the kombucha market in the years to come. The increasing awareness about the inherent nutritional benefits of kombucha products is expected to bolster the rise of the kombucha market over the forecast tenure. Kombucha has probiotic properties as it is prepared from enzyme and bacteria culture formation upon fermentation of tea. Sugar, tealeaves, and the Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY) and some flavors are key raw materials used to make kombucha products. The composition of kombucha products has improved digestive health, lifts mood, boosts energy, and improves other body functions. The rising popularity of the product can be attributed to its fizzy taste and unique flavor, thus making it stand out from a wide array of available beverages in the market. The growing efficacy of Kombucha in the treatment of arthritis, cancer, and other degenerative diseases in body detox, rebuilding connective tissues, increasing metabolism, and controlling headaches, can prompt the rise of the market.

Market Drivers

The global market is anticipated to thrive owing to the significant development in the production process to optimize and improve fermenting solutions by reducing inefficiencies during fermentation. The availability of advanced bottling technology and the demand for automated labeling methods can further curb the production time and manual labor, thus positively influence the market.

Market Restraints

Lack of robust manufacturing infrastructure and expertise can restrain the rise of the market in the foreseeable future.

Kombucha Market Competitive Landscape

Some Eminent Companies that are operating in the global Kombucha Market are:

Buchi Kombucha (USA)

GT's Kombucha (USA)

Kevita, Inc. (Canada)

Kombucha Wonder Drink (USA)

Kosmic Kombucha (USA)

Live Soda

Kombucha (USA)

Makana Beverages Inc. (USA)

Nesalla Kombucha (USA)

Reed’s Inc (USA)

Companies are investing in developing new products to cater to the rising consumer demand for healthy drinks of unique flavors. Companies are increasing investment in the marketing of Kombucha via social media platforms that have led to a rise in traction through consumer interest toward their product offerings. Innovative packaging and producing Kombucha incorporating flavors with ingredients, such as; berries, lemon, coffee, ginger, and others, can bolster the demand for Kombucha, which, in turn, influences the business of key players in the forecast term.

COVID 19 Analysis

The surge in cases of COVID 19 is contributing to the inclination towards natural solutions to boost functions of the human body can add to the growth of the global kombucha market.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the worldwide Kombucha is based on type, distribution channel, and packaging.

The type-based segments of the kombucha market study are black tea, and green tea, among others. The segment of green tea is expected to witness the highest growth in the years ahead.

The packaging-type-based segments of the market are plastic, metal, and glass, among others. The plastic segment can hold the largest market share over the analysis tenure and grow substantially over the forecast period.

The distribution channel-based segments of the market are store-based and non-store-based. Among these, the store-based distribution channel can secure a high market share in the estimated tenure.

Regional Insights of Kombucha Market

North America can acquire over 52% share of the worldwide market by 2027. Changes in consumer preferences and increment in middle-class income are some drivers that can promote the kombucha market growth. The regional expansion of the market can be primarily attributed to the rise in demand and supply of low-calorie and non-carbonated beverages, such as; flavored Kombucha. The high investments commenced in the development of the blending process are expected to boost preference for kombucha-based beverages, thus prompting the market in the region. The growing demand for energy nutrition products among sportspersons and other working professionals in Europe can favor the kombucha market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to surge due to advances in product developments. The adoption of internet campaigns by The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Starbucks Coffee Company, among other reputed players, ca--n amplify the region's product demand, thus supporting the growth of the market in the near future.

