Springbox Wins at the B2B Marketing Elevation Awards 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Springbox, a Prophet company, has been recognized by the B2B Marketing Elevation Awards for excellence in multiple categories. These awards acknowledge exceptional talent, achievement and success in the B2B marketing space across the U.S. This recognition by the B2B Elevation Awards reflects Springbox’s continuing stature as a premier digital agency.



The firm was awarded a silver distinction in the “Best Use of Account-Based Marketing” category for an ABM pilot program designed to revolutionize demand generation and nurturing capabilities for Cigna.

“We had a wonderful partnership with Cigna to collaborate on how best to move their capabilities forward while generating near term results,” said Angie Gette, vice president of strategy and insights at Springbox. “It’s difficult to drive change in such a large organization, but everyone embraced the opportunity. We’re glad for the impact our planning had on their business and demand generation function overall."

In the “Best Brand Initiative” category, Springbox’s reimagining of the Amazon Business brand was honored with the silver distinction.

“We are proud to have helped bring the Amazon Business brand to life and played a small part in its immense global growth,” said Darcy Munoz, partner at Prophet. “From articulating the global strategy to activating it in a campaign across channels, we partnered with our Amazon Business colleagues as one, integrated team committed to the best strategic and creative outcomes.”

These awards stand as a testament to the hard work and innovation the Springbox team dedicates to every client.

About the B2B Marketing Elevation Awards

The U.S. Elevation Awards is an incredible B2B marketing event that brings together and recognizes the best of the best programs across all channels. This event delivers B2B marketers the opportunity to learn from each other, to share best practices and to see new techniques.

About Springbox

Springbox is Prophet’s digitally powered, creatively inspired agency that helps companies become digital leaders and realize the potential of transformative ideas to achieve uncommon growth. Its portfolio of services includes behavioral insights, go-to-market planning, performance media, creative, experience design and integrated analytics.

Springbox.com

Media Contact:

Jen Heitler

Springbox, a Prophet company

jen.heitler@springbox.com