Logical Design Solutions Tackles Building the Organization of the Future in Latest Executive Brief

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the increasing need to accelerate digital business, Logical Design Solutions, Inc. (LDS) today announced the availability of its latest executive brief. Titled Building the Organization of the Future, it provides a robust roadmap designed to help organizations lead with purpose, think in systems and act in human interest.



Founded in 1990 by former AT&T executive Mimi Brooks, Logical Design Solutions is a digital strategy and experience design consultancy. The company helps market leaders generate business and people advances through technological innovation and organizational transformation. Brooks is a frequent keynote speaker on digital business topics, especially related to resilient ecosystems, operationalizing new job models and defining human-machine interactions.

Brooks commented, “Our continuing thought leadership series enables Logical Design Solutions to share its expertise with business leaders as a starting point for their journey. Before the pandemic, the need for a truly digital business strategy was unfolding; post-pandemic, it is absolutely crucial. The new mantra should be 'analyze, automate and accelerate' in order to achieve the speed and breadth required to be competitive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, coined the concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2016. Acknowledged to be changing how people live, work and communicate, its impact has been profound in a short period of time. This impact has been particularly apparent in the workplace, where the fusion of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and other technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is defining the future of work.

Brooks, who was recently named to the BT150, an elite group of executives transforming business globally, added, “The successful organization of the future will be the one that can adapt more quickly to the post-pandemic world order. We must listen acutely and sharpen our ability to react to behavior changes on a scale unlike anything we have ever seen before. The ability to transform in the face of continual change necessitates aligning technology with the right organizational and human capability. We’re inspired by the work we’re doing with clients and are excited to share our thought leadership in this executive brief.”

The 41-page executive brief is complimentary and can be downloaded here for a limited time.

About Logical Design Solutions

Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated, and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought-leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c1d8321-cb14-432f-a8e7-5d7119d9fac0