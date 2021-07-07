Pennexx Launches Its Enhanced Savings Website with Major Brands Such as Macy's, Home Depot, Burger King, Amazon, and Many Others

Philadelphia, PA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX) has launched its new, long-awaited, proprietary https://yoursocialoffers.com/ (YSO) website with state-of-the-art features and many household names. Visitors to the site will find discounts of 50% and more on many products. Some brands include Home Depot, Burger King, Amazon, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Puma, PizzaHut, Subway, MicroCenter, and many others.



The platform gives merchants more than 15 ways to share coupons across social media, through text and email, and conduct loyalty programs, customer awareness campaigns, and reach consumers that would be otherwise expensive or impossible.

This is a huge step forward for the company in creating a savings destination that will attract millions of users who want to save on products from these brand names. This also supercharges their merchant platform by expanding the user base that merchants can reach.

Millions of consumers can find savings and share those savings with their friends.

This is exciting for the company because it increases the revenue potential of the company. According to https://www.owler.com/company/retailmenot , RetailMeNot generates $285 Million in revenue with a similar platform that does not incorporate the viral sharing technology that Your Social Offers has. None of the other platforms, Honey, SlickDeals, Offers.com, BradsDeals, or any other company that we know, has the same patent-pending technology YSO has.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, stated, "As we continue to enhance our savings platform, our company will grow, and our merchants, big or small, will benefit. Our mission is to save consumers money and help merchants grow their businesses, and I feel this new site is a breakthrough in achieving those goals."

One of the significant benefits that YSO offers to merchants is that it can offer discounts and markdowns without a merchant having to slash profits. This is because YSO is much more affordable than traditional marketing, and therefore those savings go directly to the merchant's bottom line.

This makes YSO a win-win for PENNEXX, shareholders, consumers, and merchants.

