Media Update: Professional File Share Company ICFiles Partners with OneSpan to Provide Top-Level eSign Facilities

Dallas, TX, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICFiles, a Texas-based company that provides professional file share and data encryption services for CPAs, lawyers and government employees, joins forces with the e-signature pioneer OneSpan, to offer a better paperless processing experience to its clients. The new feature allows CPAs, legal professionals and government entities to collect legally binding client signatures on Word or PDF documents.

ICFiles was established in 2005 as a secure and professional file sharing platform targeting the tax and accounting, legal and government sectors. Since the beginning, the company has maintained an unblemished track record as a firm that utilizes high-end technology to provide state-of-the-art encryption during the transfer, access, and storage, which is lacking in commonly used file sharing methods. All documents are stored on IBM SOC 2 Type II data servers that are compliant with ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, CSA, HIPAA, and CJIS rules and regulations; all ICFiles accounts are secured with one-way encrypted passwords. Due to the airtight protection provided, ICFiles backs its security claims through a $1 million data breach warranty, which is the highest in the industry.

OneSpan is a revolutionary company that introduced the eSign concept to the world 24 years ago. It is currently a leading white label e-signature provider trusted by most banking, P&C, and life Carriers in North America, the US Army, and US Joint Chiefs of Staff. The partnership between ICFiles and OneSpan allows ICFiles customers to receive documents with signatures captured through the OneSpan app downloaded on a tablet or smartphone, shortening the workflow of document finalization. The collaboration makes receiving signed tax returns, other financial statements, and client onboarding and legal documents a mere three-step online process. Customers review, accept and eSign the documents online, minimizing any potential data breaches that occur when handling paperwork physically.

For more details about the ICFiles professional file share service, visit the official website at www.icfiles.net.

