Campad Electronics Expands Inventory with Branded Smart Phones

Sydney, AU, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campad Electronics is pleased to share that they have expanded their inventory by adding branded and unlocked mobile phones including Samsung Smart Phones and Oppo mobile phones. This company has been in the industry for over three decades now specializing in design and manufacture of electronic equipment; sales, service & repairs of electronics & veterinary equipment; sales of mobile broadband 3G, 4G and 5G antennas; printed circuit board repairs. Campad Electronics now offers wireless broadband antennas, phone cases, chargers and accessories.

For those who are looking for unlocked phones in Australia, this is the right place to be. Currently being featured in their social page is the Nokia 2720 Flip phone with 4G. No matter how smart the phones get, there is something very classic about flip phones. So, here is a new and upgraded version from Nokia for some serious fans out there. This reliable and easy to use phone is now available unlocked for $144.99 only. Also featuring the latest from Samsung mobile phones and tablets, which is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3. This device comes with an innovative IP68 rated water and dust resistant S Pen.

Customers can do a complete shopping of smart phones as well as their compatible phone cases right here at Campad Electronics. The store is also featuring Oppo mobile phones as well as their chargers and accessories. The Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone is also an unlocked mobile phone now available at just $999.99 plus shipping. The Oppo Find X2 Pro Case is a perfect fit designed to offer drop protection. Customers can also explore from a range of tough and rugged cases which will protect the phones from falls and regular scratches.

Apart from regular phone cases for all makes and models, Campad Electronics also features mobile broadband antenna kits, airpods, Bluetooth car kits/ speakers/ headphones, phone chargers, headphones for mobile phones, LifeProof cases, memory cards, OtterBox cases and wireless chargers. Customers can search by mobile phone brands starting from Alcatel, Apple, Google, Nokia, Oppo mobile phones, Optus, Samsung mobile phones and ZTE cases and accessories. There is an exclusive blog page that takes the readers and customers through some posts on the latest happenings from the tech world. From mobile phone reviews to latest launches, newest USB-C chargers to getting refurbished iphones, the blog page offers the biggest announcements and trending news from the industry.

To learn more visit https://www.campadelectronics.com.au/

About Campad Electronics

Campad Electronics based in Queensland, Australia has been offering top quality products and excellent customer service for over 35 years now. The company was initially founded to offer design and repair services. It is now one of the most trusted suppliers or premier grade electrical goods and tools.

###

Contact

Campad Electronics

Address: PO Box 269, Capalaba, Qld Australia 4157

Phone: 07-3245-2008

Email: campad@campadelectronics.com.au

Website: https://www.campadelectronics.com.au/



