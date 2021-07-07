Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for June 2021  

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For June 2021

CLICHY – July 07, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2021 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/06/213 24060,2008195 050,59
02/06/213 24060,6689196 567,24
03/06/213 24059,7748193 670,35
04/06/213 24060,8562197 174,09
07/06/213 20061,2146195 886,72
08/06/213 30059,7718197 246,94
09/06/213 30059,4282196 113,06
10/06/213 30059,5791196 611,03
11/06/213 31559,2726196 488,67
14/06/213 30059,2211195 429,63
15/06/213 33558,9251196 515,21
16/06/213 34058,9471196 883,31
17/06/213 33558,9628196 640,94
18/06/213 26359,0084192 544,41
21/06/213 34059,0342197 174,23
22/06/213 32059,2209196 613,39
23/06/213 32059,1075196 236,90
24/06/213 25159,2604192 655,56
25/06/213 32059,6974198 195,37
28/06/213 32060,5356200 978,19
29/06/2197859,277857 973,69
29/06/212 34259,2778138 828,61
30/06/213 32058,6827194 826,56
TOTAL72 45959,56894 316 304,68

