Global Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market to Reach $92.4 Billion by 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CRM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inquiry & Search Related segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

- The Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

- Notifications & Alerts Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR

- In the global Notifications & Alerts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

AT&T

Beepsend

CLX Communications

Dialogue Communications Ltd.

Dimoco

Infobip Ltd.

Mahindra Comviva

Mobiweb

Netsize

Retarus

Route Mobile Limited

SAP SE

Tata Communications Ltd.

Twilio, Inc.

Tyntec







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

