Biosimulation Market Size Worth USD 4.4 Billion by 2025 at 15.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosimulation Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biosimulation Market Information by Product, Application, Delivery Model, End Users, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 15.9%

Market Scope:

Drug discovery and development is a costly process, and any variation in results in the last stages of development wastes a lot of time, money, and other resources. As a result, a tool to support the outcomes of the drug development process by mimicking the biological processes involved is required.

Biosimulation is the use of a computer software to simulate biological processes. Biosimulation is a predictive and analytical technique used in the early stages of drug development to forecast the outcomes of ongoing clinical trials. On computers, disease simulations can be used to conduct virtual clinical trials of new pharmacological medications under development. Biosimulation software has a wide range of uses in the pharmaceutical drug discovery and development process, since it can help pharmaceutical companies save time and money in their quest to find novel treatments and bring them to market.

Market Drivers

The market is predicted to develop due to regulatory bodies' increasing utilisation of biosimulation software. The worldwide biosimulation market is gaining traction thanks to rising healthcare spending. The Biosimulation Industry will grow as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device businesses increase their R&D investments for the discovery of innovative medications. Biosimulation software is in high demand due to the growing use of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modelling in preclinical development. The growing need to minimise drug development costs is projected to boost the worldwide biosimulation industry. Various government initiatives promoting the use of biosimulation models are also contributing to the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Certara USA, Inc. (US)

Simulation Plus (US)

Schrödinger (US)

Chemical Computing Group (Canada)

Physiomics (UK)

In Silico Biosciences (US)

Advanced Chemistry Development

Genedata AG (Switzerland)

Nuventra Pharma (US)

Evidera (US)

Leadinvent Technologies (India)

LeadScope, Inc. (US), Rosa (US)

INOSIM Software GmbH (Germany)

Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is being hampered by a lack of uniformity in biosimulation methodology and qualified personnel. The market has a hurdle since regulatory agencies have yet to standardise the use of in silico or biosimulation technology in the drug discovery or development process.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Drug development is a time-consuming and costly procedure. When you factor in the COVID-19 pandemic's urgency, you've got a recipe for frustration. Biosimulation, which involves using computers to replicate medication responses in humans, can help speed up the process, which is what COVID-19 vaccine developers hope to achieve. Scientists must promptly answer crucial issues and work on numerous developmental stages at the same time in order to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Furthermore, in order to defeat COVID-19, stakeholders from large pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, as well as organisations and governments, must collaborate.

Market Segmentation:

The market has been segmented into software and services based on product. Because of the growing adoption of biosimulation software by pharmaceutical and research companies, as well as increased R&D spending for pharmaceutical research, the software sector is expected to hold the largest market share in the global biosimulation market.

The worldwide biosimulation market has been divided into three categories depending on application: drug development, drug discovery, and others. Because of the increased adoption of biosimulation tools in the drug development process, the drug development segment is likely to hold a higher part of the market.

Subscription models and ownership arrangements make up the delivery model portion of the market.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, contract research organisations, research institutes, regulatory bodies, and others are among the end users in the worldwide biosimulation industry. Biosimulation solutions are projected to be adopted more widely in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as different biosimulation service providers employ inorganic growth strategies.

Regional Insights:

The greatest regional market is the Americas. This is due to a significant number of clinical trials and drug development methods in this region, as well as the rise of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the increasing use of customised medicine.

Regulatory organisations in the European Union are attempting to incorporate advanced software and services for the drug development process, which is projected to fuel market expansion in the region.

Biosimulation is the fastest-growing regional market. The Asia-Pacific region boasts the world's largest population and a burgeoning healthcare industry. In addition, the region's growth is being fueled by the construction of healthcare facilities as well as an increase in research and development activities. The fastest-growing market in Asia-Pacific is due to an increase in the geriatric population and the presence of a big patient pool.

Due to the presence of industrialised countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman in the region, the Middle Eastern market is likely to grow faster than the African market.

