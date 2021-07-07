8th Wall Establishes First-of-its-kind Global Network of Agency Partners to Accelerate the Use of Web-Based Augmented Reality by Brands

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 8th Wall announced the official launch of the 8th Wall Partner Program, a first-of-its-kind global network of trusted agencies and creative studios that have proven experience in bringing web-based augmented reality experiences to market. The Partner Program is designed to connect brands and organizations with agencies so that brands can harness the power of WebAR to engage their users in new ways and achieve business results with augmented reality—no app required.



The 8th Wall Partner Program consists of verified experts which are leading the way for browser-based augmented reality. With over 40 partners at launch, the Partner Program features a range of talented agencies and creative studios from around the world, all of which have launched commercial WebAR experiences for top brands across industry verticals such as CPG, QSR, automotive, entertainment, fashion, beauty and banking.

“8th Wall is excited to recognize and raise up the agencies and creative studios as part of our official Partner Program, all of which have launched extraordinary WebAR experiences for major brands using the 8th Wall platform,” says Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and Founder of 8th Wall. “As demand for WebAR continues to grow, brands and agencies around the world will be able to look to this network of partners to find new and innovative ways to engage with their customers.”

Recognized as one of the most innovative AR/VR companies in the world, 8th Wall’s AR engine has powered more than 1,000 commercial experiences since its first full year in 2019. The demand for WebAR has grown dramatically over this time, with brands increasingly seeking agencies to develop WebAR projects and agencies building businesses which center around WebAR. Behind the scenes, 8th Wall has been facilitating business between brands and agencies and the 8th Wall Partner Program formalizes and scales these efforts, making it easier for parties to connect directly.

Many 8th Wall Partners have already demonstrated success with powerful WebAR experiences for top brands. Buu Digital created a WebAR experience for Brazil’s C&A which was triggered by a QR code during a broadcast of Big Brother Brasil and was reported to have 50,000 users in the first 20 seconds alone. Trigger—The XR Agency reported that its voice-enabled Web AR experience for Sony Picture’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” saw an average of 5 minutes in dwell time. Rose Digital worked with NY fashion house KHAITE to bring its SS21 shoe collection to life with a WebAR-enabled lookbook which led to a 400% increase in sales according to the brand.

In addition to today’s announcement, 8th Wall is launching a brand new feature called Public Profiles. Public Profiles aim to increase the discovery of 8th Wall developers, agencies and creative development studios by providing them with their own pages to feature their work on 8thwall.com. For brands, these Public Profiles make it easier to find partners to work with. For developers and agencies, Public Profiles help them demonstrate the work they have created in order to attract and win more business. Brands can start to explore partner profiles and even try out WebAR experiences from the Partners page at 8thwall.com/partners.

Here is what a few partners are saying about 8th Wall WebAR:

Ste Thompson, CEO and Founder of Powster says “8th Wall has enabled Powster to deliver innovative and effective Augmented Reality. From AR games on 440 million cereal boxes, to the world’s first AR on Spotify. We are honoured to be part of the 8th Wall Partner Program so that we can continue to create press worthy & effective solutions at the cutting edge of what’s possible.”

Peter Oberdorfer, President at Tactic says “8th Wall is the standard for premium web AR experiences. We are able to leverage their platform for all of our brand partners, creating anything from gamified to narrative content, whether triggering directly on packaging and printed material, or on its own.”

Felipe Sequerra, CTO at innovation.rocks says “Since 2018, when innovation.rocks collaboration with 8th Wall started, we have been able to bring their pioneer technology to our clients and work on a common aim: bring AR to everyone. We are happy to be part of the 8th Wall Partner Program and keep driving the future of web-based Augmented Reality possibilities.”

To learn more about the 8th Wall Partner Program, or to find a qualified 8th Wall Partner to work with, visit https://www.8thwall.com/partners .

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone—no app required. With the world’s largest augmented reality platform, 8th Wall supports over 3.5 billion smartphones and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com .

