Albioma : 2020 dividend - Results of the option for the payment in new shares

Paris La Défense, 7 July 2021

2020 dividend

Results of the option for the payment in new shares

Albioma announces that the option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in new shares resulted in the subscription of 212,751 new shares, representing a reinvestment rate of 54.80%.

The option, which could be exercised from 14 June to 5 July 2021 inclusive, allowed for the payment of 50% of the dividend for the 2020 financial year in new shares issued at a unit price of €32.59. The dividend for the 2020 financial year was set at €0.80 per share. In addition, shares that have been registered for two calendar years were entitled to a dividend increase of 10% (i.e. a dividend of €0.88), up to a limit of 0.5% of the share capital.

The new shares will be delivered to shareholders and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris alongside the existing shares (ISIN FR0000060402) on 9 July 2021. The payment of the balances resulting from the exercise of the option and the portion of the dividend to be paid in cash will take place on the same date.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

