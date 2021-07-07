EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights 30.06.2021

EXEL Industries

A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356

 

 

 

Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

 

 

 

 

 

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
June, 30, 20216 787 900Total gross voting rights : 10 855 165
Total net* voting rights : 10 608 956

 

* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

