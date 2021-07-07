AXIA and MadLipz Partner to Integrate Digital Currency into Social Networking

British Virgin Islands, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIA has announced its partnership with social entertainment application MadLipz. The partnership will introduce users of MadLipz’s fast-growing social network to AXIA’s inclusionary new financial system based on blockchain technology and smart contracts.

“MadLipz is one of the fastest growing social media applications and we’re very pleased to be able to make them part of the AXIA Ecosystem. We look forward to integrating AXIA Coin and introducing all the revolutionary benefits and rewards that all MadLipz users and content producers can now receive.” – AXIA Founder Nick Agar.

Over 30 million registered global users use MadLipz to connect online, create and share 15 second videos with instant voiceovers. The company has been adding new features since its inception in 2016, with recent integrations of blockchain technology. The financial features that are made possible by AXIA’s value creation technology and economic model are sure to be an important addition to the reward mechanism on MadLipz. These content creators will now receive unprecedented benefits for what they produce thanks to AXIA Coin’s policy of distributing the value that’s created on the network through users’ decentralized activity.

“The combination of social networks and digital currencies is an important part of the future of both fields. We’re happy to work with AXIA to expand on what we’re able to do for our users in a way that guarantees that they will get to reap the benefits from the value they create on our network.” – MadLipz Co-founder and CEO Amir Alikhanzadeh.

Partnering with MadLipz is part of AXIA’s collaboration with leading edge projects to expand the global reach of its inclusive financial ecosystem. It ensures the project’s introduction of a new financial ecosystem that delivers value for users, including unbanked communities thanks to blockchain technology.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.

About MadLipz

MadLipz is a social entertainment application with pre-seed funding from Plug and Play, Techstars, and a group of angel investors. The network produces over 200,000 pieces of user-generated content every day by allowing users to record and share 15 second videos with instant voiceovers.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





The content of this press release is not intended to be legally binding. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed to constitute a prospectus of any sort or a solicitation for investment, nor does it in any way pertain to an offering or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction or a recommendation to purchase any AXIA tokens. Any purchase of AXIA tokens will be governed by the terms of a separate token purchase agreement or similar agreement. Such agreement shall be subject to the terms and conditions set out therein including, but not limited to, restrictions on the jurisdictions of participants and requirements to provide identity verification (KYC) documents to the satisfaction of AXIA.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements or speak to future events or plans. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events to differ materially. No reliance should be placed on any such forward-looking statements or information. The information shared and displayed herein is provided as is and is to be used or relied upon entirely at your own risk.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the content as such. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The appearance of third party advertisements and/or hyperlinks does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, warranty or recommendation by AXIA. Conduct your own due diligence before deciding to use any provided or suggested third party services.





Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









