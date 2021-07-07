Pitbull Becomes Strategic Advisor to ‘Global Fan Exchange’ a Fan Engagement Platform Where Fans Share in the Success of Celebrity Ventures

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”), the FinTech company powering Global Fan Exchange (“GFX”), an innovative fan engagement platform which will give fans the opportunity to invest, drive awareness, and share in the success of celebrity and athlete ventures today announced that Grammy-winning, international superstar Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull) has joined GFX’s music division as a strategic advisor. Pitbull’s involvement will help accelerate GFX’s goal of revolutionizing the music industry with new opportunities for fans to own a stake in their favorite artists’ music royalties, tours, and other ventures.



As a strategic advisor, Pitbull brings global exposure potential to GFX’s innovative methodology which empowers musicians to fund their ventures with crowdfunded capital from fans who’ll become brand ambassadors with a vested interest in the artists’ success. As a Grammy-winning artist, education advocate, and entrepreneur with dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80mm, and cumulative views above 15B; Pitbull offers invaluable experience and key relationships to help drive GFX’s growth initiatives across the music industry.

“It is an honor to join GFX’s music division as a strategic advisor,” says Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “When I saw the innovation behind the GFX platform, I knew I had to be a part of it. GFX represents the future of fan engagement and will empower forward-thinking artists to fund their dreams.”

Musicians can utilize GFX’s fan engagement solutions to accelerate a new business idea, sell a percent of their music royalty, re-record their masters, fund their next tour, create memorabilia NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and more. Through GFX’s affiliation with ‘Upstream,’ a Horizon-powered, regulated stock exchange for digital securities, fans will be able to trade eligible shares from a user-friendly trading app. Fans also gain access to unique engagement opportunities, fan perks, and potential dividends in addition to owning a stake in their favorite athlete, sports team or celebrity’s future.

“Whether it’s a high-profile tequila brand, a makeup enterprise, or an artist taking ownership of their music catalogs; it seems like celebrities are feeling more empowered than ever to be in control of their revenue streams,” says Mark Elenowitz, President of Horizon. “We believe GFX introduces the next evolution of venture funding where musicians and athletes can raise meaningful capital from fans who will support the venture throughout its journey.”

The GFX management team is being carefully selected to lead the platform’s go-to-market strategy and recruit high quality participants into the GFX community. Pitbull joins former NFL players and executives Ryan McNeil, Ray Farmer and Garrick Jones who head the sports division. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.globalfanexchange.com/ or reach the team at horizon@globalfanexchange.com.

* Shares in U.S. ventures may be subject to a 1-year holding period for U.S. investors. After shares are listed on the Upstream stock exchange for all eligible fans, 18 or over, they can trade immediately for non-U.S. based fans.

About Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull):

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as CLMBR, Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and “From Negative to Positive” Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, set to be released later this year.

About Global Fan Exchange:

Led by established leaders across sports and entertainment, Global Fan Exchange “GFX” is a next generation fan engagement platform giving fans the opportunity to invest, drive awareness, and share in the success of celebrity ventures. Through GFX’s affiliation with Upstream, the goal is for these shares to trade amongst fans on the regulated stock exchange and trading app. Join the community at https://www.globalfanexchange.com/.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Its in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade shares in SPACs, high-growth startups, and other unique asset classes directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.





THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISIDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED. NEITHER GFX NOR HORIZON IS A REGISTERED BROKER-DEALER AND AS SUCH WILL NOT ACT AS A PLACEMENT AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OFFERING. ALL US OFFERINGS SHALL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH A REGISTERED BROKER DEALER.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Horizon Fintex does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

