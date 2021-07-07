Armanino Expands to New York, Establishing Bicoastal Presence with Distinguished Business Management Team

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the opening of its New York City office. With this move, Armanino establishes an East Coast presence and increases the depth of its fast-growing Business Management practice.



Forming the core of Armanino’s New York presence are entertainment industry advisors Craig Manzino and Marc Rosen, who join the firm as partners, along with 26 professionals from their team, including Sandy Greenberg and David Fromowitz. Craig Marc, Sandy and David were former partners at Cameo Wealth & Creative Management, Inc., a boutique business management firm, while their most recent experience was with Prager Metis. Armanino’s business management and entertainment industry professionals will now serve clients from locations in two of the largest entertainment capitals of the world with a team of more than 100 professionals.

“Coming to New York with the exceptional talent Craig, Marc and the team bring to Armanino is a major milestone that strengthens our presence in the nation’s business center and allows us to better serve our many national clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We continue to embrace new opportunities for the benefit of our clients and our people, and we are excited to enter the New York market with a strong roster of experienced business managers and a full range of services. We are also proud to be one of the few firms with business management capabilities in both New York and Los Angeles.”

Armanino’s expansion to New York exemplifies the firm’s continued momentum in establishing a coast-to-coast framework of experienced business managers and client resources. Combined with Armanino’s existing footprint throughout the country, the firm’s New York presence enhances its network of trusted vendors, agents, attorneys and other service providers. Further, the New York team adds a comprehensive portfolio of arts and entertainment expertise, including Broadway and theatre, in addition to television, film, social media and music.

“Joining Armanino, a forward-thinking and technology-enabled firm, allows us to offer our clients more as they grow in the future and take on new endeavors,” said Manzino. “Wherever life and careers take our clients, Armanino has a broad, powerful network of professionals with deep expertise and available services throughout the country that can help. And we are excited to be joining a firm that uses business as a force for good. Armanino is a Certified B Corporation, which means the firm is committed to not only be the best professional services firm in the world, but also to be the best firm for the world by balancing social and environmental purpose with profits.”

“The New York team shares our vision to be the best in the industry and is always striving to find new and better ways to help clients achieve their goals,” said Ken Coelho, Armanino partner-in-charge of Southern California and Business Management practice leader. “That’s why we are excited to launch our New York office with some of the best business managers in the industry, with shared values, and who have been regularly featured in Variety’s Business Managers Elite and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Business Managers.”

Armanino’s New York office will be located at 14 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10122. With this move, the national accounting firm expands its geographic footprint to another major metropolitan region, while continuing to build a team of top industry and solutions experts from coast to coast to meet a broad spectrum of client needs.

“Armanino’s emphasis on innovation and empowering partners and staff means it is always looking for the best ways to elevate clients to the next level, which mirrors our goals and values,” said Rosen. “Whether you’re an entrepreneurial entertainer, a startup, an enterprise-level company or a closely held family business, you’re at the center, surrounded by knowledgeable teams that build creative strategies and meet your unique needs. That’s what our teams have always been about, and we know joining Armanino is an excellent fit for us to continue our mission.”

To learn more about Armanino’s entertainment industry expertise, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/industries/entertainment/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.