Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Industry"
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Storey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$40.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Storey segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
- The Pre-Engineered Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- Allied Steel Buildings
- Atad Steel Structure Corporation
- ATCO
- Bluescope
- Emirates Building Systems
- Everest Industries
- Jindal Buildsys
- John Reid & Sons (Strucsteel)
- Kirby Building Systems
- Lindab Group
- Mabani Steel
- Memaar Building Systems
- Metal Building Manufacturers Inc.
- NCI Building Systems
- Norsteel Buildings
- Nucor Corporation
- Octamec Group
- PEB Steel
- PEBS Pennar
- Phenix Construction Technologies
- Rigid Global Buildings
- SML Group
- Steelway Building Systems
- Tiger Steel Engineering India (Tseil)
- Zamil Steel Holding Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032642/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
