DSM: Result of AGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of AGM
7 July 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 5 July 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

  ForAgainstDiscretion
ResolutionDescriptionVotes%
Votes
Cast		Votes%
Votes
Cast		Votes%
Votes
Cast
        
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 15,166,86299.742,0000.0197,3000.25
2REMUNERATION REPORT 15,114,63799.4447,9850.3297,3000.24
3REMUNERATION POLICY 15,114,63799.4151,9550.3497,3000.25
4PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND 15,166,86299.742,0000.0197,3000.25
5RE-ELECT HUGH ALDOUS 15,126,69299.725,9700.0497,3000.24
6RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 15,110,29599.4153,3670.3597,3000.24
7AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION 15,161,66299.742,0000.0197,3000.25
8ALLOT SHARES 15,106,41399.3562,4490.4197,3000.24
9PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS 15,093,89399.2674,9690.4997,3000.25
10MARKET PURCHASES 15,141,61399.5827,2490.1897,3000.24

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism