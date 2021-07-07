Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market to Reach $87.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ADAS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$41.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telematics segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR

- The Predictive Vehicle Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.

- OBD Segment to Record 18.6% CAGR

- In the global OBD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Airbiquity

Aisin Seiki

Aptiv

At&T

Autoliv

Cisco (Jasper)

Cloudmade

Cohda Wireless

Continental

Embitel

Garrett Motion

Harman (Samsung)

Hella

Infineon

Kpit

NXP

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

Sierra Wireless

Valeo

Verizon

Visteon

ZF







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for ADAS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for ADAS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Telematics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for OBD by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for OBD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety & Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Safety & Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Pro-Active Alerts

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Pro-Active Alerts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Safety & Security and Pro-Active

Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Safety & Security and Pro-Active

Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics and OBD -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety & Security and

Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________