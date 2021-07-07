Insight Investments Expands into Canada; Taps Doug Johnson to Lead Toronto-based Insight Equipment Finance Corporation

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC today announced that it has launched equipment leasing operations in Canada. To lead the full-scale operations, service, and support of the Canadian market, the company has hired industry veteran Doug Johnson to oversee Insight Equipment Finance Corporation (IEFC) in Toronto.



“Insight’s momentum is accelerating, and we are on a swift path to becoming the preeminent independent equipment lessor across all of North America. This market expansion follows our recent partnership with Harbor Capital which increased our material handling capabilities throughout North America. Our experience, combined with strong demand for equipment leasing, makes it the perfect time to grow our business further,” said Chris Czaja, President, Insight Investments, LLC. “Doug’s knowledge and experience are second to none. He is the ideal person to lead the effort in Canada and we are thrilled to have him on the team helping to position Insight as the unparalleled independent leader in the market.”

IEFC will specialize in helping clients to create and execute end-to-end leasing solutions for a wide array of asset types across IT, medical, education, modular building, and material handling equipment. The company enters the Canadian market with Insight Investments’ 30 years of experience and access to the advantages of its additional financing units Insight Financial Services (IFS ) and Insight Material Handling. Customers will enjoy the benefits associated with independent, non-institutional ownership which include direct access to capital, as well as more comprehensive and flexible solutions. The company provides solutions that address the entire equipment lifecycle including its IT Refresh Contract, Asset Management Online System (AMOS) and 44,000 square foot Asset Return & Remarketing Center. It is also able to draw on the knowledge and resources of complementary Insight businesses, Red8 and 2NDGEAR, which provide cutting edge IT solutions and refurbished technology equipment.

“Insight is a world-class equipment finance organization managing a significant asset base that offers the expertise, solutions, and resources that are needed in the underserved Canadian market,” said Doug Johnson, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Insight Equipment Finance Corporation. “Serving Canada is a natural extension of Insight’s business, and I am excited to be part of this stand out team that continually demonstrates its commitment to customers and is fully invested in this market.”

Doug Johnson is an accomplished global executive with more than 25 years of experience leading and growing corporate and asset finance businesses. Prior to joining Insight, Doug worked for Macquarie North America. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President and Division Director, Doug managed the enterprise equipment finance business within the Macquarie Corporate and Asset Finance Division. He was the General Manager for the Canadian business responsible for Sales and Operations. Earlier in his career Doug held management and sales roles at Relational Technology Solutions and Comdisco Canada Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western University.

IEFC will be headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information visit https://www.ifsleasing.com/company/.

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their technology acquisition, leasing, and management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center. For more information, visit www.insightinvestments.com.