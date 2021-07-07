Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032639/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Toxicology Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

- The Preclinical Contract Research Organizations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

- Other Services Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

- In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$524.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$807.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$792 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Envigo Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

ICON Plc

Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

Medpace, Inc.

MPI research

PARAXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Wuxi AppTec







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032639/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Toxicology Testing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Toxicology Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Toxicology Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bioanalysis & DMPK

Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bioanalysis & DMPK

Studies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharma

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopharma Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharma Companies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Government & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research

Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &

DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research

Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies, Government &

Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research

Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &

DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies

and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research

Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies, Government &

Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic

Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -

Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &

DMPK Studies and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -

Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and

Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &

Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -

Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,

Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &

DMPK Studies and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -

Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and

Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preclinical Contract

Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,

Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &

Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -

Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology

Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &

DMPK Studies and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -

Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and

Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma

Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device

Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical

Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &

Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________