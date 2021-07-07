Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach $6. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations estimated at US$4.

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Toxicology Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
- The Preclinical Contract Research Organizations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
- Other Services Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
- In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$524.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$807.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$792 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Envigo Corporation
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • ICON Plc
  • Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.
  • Medpace, Inc.
  • MPI research
  • PARAXEL International Corporation
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC
  • PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
  • Wuxi AppTec




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
