Global Precision Livestock Farming Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Livestock Farming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $812 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

- The Precision Livestock Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$812 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$529.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$697.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Afimilk

Aleis Pty Ltd

Antelliq

BouMatic

Cainthus

Connecterra

Cowlar

Dairy Master

DeLaval

Fancom B.V.

Farm Control

Fullwood Paco Ltd.

GEA Farm Technology

HID Global

HokoFarm-Group

IceRobotics

Lely

MiRobot

Moocall

Trioliet B.V

VDL Agrotech

Waikato Milking System







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry Farms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Poultry Farms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Farm Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Farm Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Farms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Dairy Farms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Swine Farms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Swine Farms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Milking Robotics

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Milking Robotics Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Precision Feeding

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Feeding

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry

Monitoring & Robotic Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Poultry Monitoring &

Robotic Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy

Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision

Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy

Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Poultry

Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision

Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock Farming

by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification, Monitoring &

Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry

Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other

Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and

Swine Farms for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Precision Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics

Systems, Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking

Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring &

Robotic Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision

Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and

Swine Farms for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision

Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for

the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 107: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 113: India Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: India Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 7-Year Perspective for Precision Livestock

Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock Identification,

Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision Feeding Systems and

Poultry Monitoring & Robotic Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Poultry Farms, Other Farm

Types, Dairy Farms and Swine Farms - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by Farm Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Poultry Farms, Other Farm Types, Dairy Farms and

Swine Farms for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Milking Robotics Systems,

Livestock Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems,

Precision Feeding Systems and Poultry Monitoring & Robotic

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Precision

Livestock Farming by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Milking Robotics Systems, Livestock

Identification, Monitoring & Tracking Systems, Precision



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________