NanoVeda Unveils Rapid Dissolve Nutrition Strips to American Consumers

PALM BEACH, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers looking for organic and plant-based nutrition now have access to NanoVeda’s revolutionary products, which combine Swiss nanotechnology with traditional Ayurveda remedies.

“We developed rapid dissolve oral strips with Swiss nanotechnology that turns the nutritional ingredients into fine particles for faster, more effective absorption,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company.

Nanoveda developed rapid dissolve oral strips for people with sleep issues, fatigue, iron deficiency, stress, digestion problems, and weakened immune systems.

Mehta said NanoVeda’s oral strips are based on nanotechnology and Ayurveda, the traditional Hindu system of medicine, which is based on balance in the body. NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative process that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles.

“NanoVeda takes the best of our traditional remedies and science to create a smarter way to health,” Mehta said.

The Swiss company will continue adding retail outlets in 2021 to make it easy for American consumers to find its nutritional products.

Already, Amazon and OneLavi.com carry NanaVeda products, including:

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips

Mehta said NanoVeda’s product line is perfect for today’s post-COVID-19 consumers who are more concerned about their physical wellbeing and the health of the planet.

To appeal to these consumers, NanoVeda oral strips are organic, plant-based, and only use pure ingredients obtained through sustainable sourcing.

“We manufacture the oral strips without harming the planet. So you can improve your health by using our fast-dissolving oral strips without any guilt,” he added.

NanoVeda’s oral strips also are a perfect solution for millions of American adults, who have trouble swallowing pills.

“Place the strips on your tongue and let them dissolve. It is as easy as that,” Mehta said.

“NanoVeda oral strips are the 21st-century nutritional product to improve the quality of your life,” Mehta added.

To purchase, visit Amazon or OneLavi.com.

Attachments