Global Precision Aquaculture Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$454.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

- The Precision Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$223.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 13% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Akuakare

AKVA Group

Aquabyte

Aqualine As

CPI Equipment

Deep Trekker

Eruvaka Technologies

Imenco Aquaculture

Imenco As

Innovasea Systems

In-Situ, Inc.

Jala Tech Pte

Lifegard Aquatics

Monitorfish

Observe Technologies

Optimar

Osmo Systems

Pentair Aes (Subsidiary of Pentair LP)

Sensorex

Steinsvik

Vemco







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

