Influence: How you affect the opinions, decisions and desires of others

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tali Sharot award-winning author of The Influential Mind and The Optimism Bias is the opening keynote at Inventures 2021 in Calgary September 22-24, 2021. Professor Sharot is a leading expert on decision-making and emotion. She combines research in behavioural economics, psychology, and neuroscience to reveal the forces that shape our decisions and beliefs.



Part of our daily job as humans is to affect others. We advise clients, guide patients, teach our children and inform online followers. Yet, science shows we systematically rely on suboptimal habits when trying to change others’ beliefs – from insisting the other is wrong to exerting control.

Attempts to alter beliefs succeeds only when they are well-matched with the core elements that govern how we think and feel. By understanding the minds and brains of those around us, we become better at advising and communicating information. Professor Sharot’s work has been used by businesses to improve leadership skills, messages and refine strategy. Her insights have helped organizations induce behavioural change, create decision-making policies, and shift beliefs.

“Dr. Sharot’s keynote address will be a great launch for Inventures. We humans do some baffling and amazing things,” said Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “Her insights are welcome and timely as innovators emerge from an unprecedented period of global restraint and disruption with renewed optimism and drive.”

Her books have been widely praised, including by the New York Times and Forbes. Dr. Sharot has written for TIME magazine and the New York Times, has been a repeated guest on CNN, MSNBC and co-presented BBC’s Science Club. She held prestigious fellowships from the British Academy and Wellcome Trust, and is on the faculty of MIT and University College London where she directs the Affective Brain Lab. Her TED talks have been viewed over 12 million times.

Dr. Sharot takes centre stage at Inventures 2021 with a noon keynote address Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, markets, capital and customers.

Tickets are available for $199 at https://inventurescanada.com/

Inventures 2021 is where 3000+ ambitious startups, scaleups, investors and industry leaders from around the world come together for three days of awe-inspiring creative collisions. Inventures is an unforgettable experience that opens doors, opens minds and erases boundaries. It brings entrepreneurs and startups together with venture capitalists, angel investors, service providers and thought leaders. Learn more about Inventures at inventurescanada.com.