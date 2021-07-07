Global Power-to-Gas Market to Reach $49.8 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Power-to-Gas Market to Reach $49. 8 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power-to-Gas estimated at US$27. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.

8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Electrolysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$33.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methanation segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Power-to-Gas market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

  • Aquahydrex
  • Avacon
  • Carbotech
  • Electrochaea
  • Exytron
  • Fuelcell Energy
  • GreenHydrogen
  • Hitachi Zosen Inova Etogas
  • Hydrogenics
  • Ineratec
  • ITM Power
  • MAN Energy Solutions
  • McPhy Energy
  • Micropyros
  • Nel Hydrogen
  • Power-to-gas Hungary
  • Siemens
  • Socalgas
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Uniper




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
