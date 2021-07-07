REGISTRATION FOR THE 2021 TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR OPENS JULY 9TH

New York, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike New York has announced that registration for the 2021 TD Five Boro Bike Tour will open on Friday, July 9th at 12:00PM (noon) EST. The Tour, which takes place annually on the first Sunday of May, was cancelled last year and rescheduled to Sunday, August 22nd for 2021. Considering the challenges posed this year, the longstanding cap of 32,000 riders has been reduced to 20,000. The Tour route will remain at 40 car-free miles through all five boroughs.

“We’re thrilled to finally open registration for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour,” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. "There’s no better way to celebrate NYC coming back to life than by riding in this iconic Tour through the world’s most exciting city. We’re grateful for the continued support of our loyal government partners, sponsors, and volunteers. Their support enables Bike New York to host the world’s premier mass participation cycling event.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and the thousands of riders who participate in this long-standing cycling celebration back to our streets,” said Lorrraine Grillo, New York City’s Senior Advisor for Recovery. “This is the summer to be in New York City. Those traveling from near and far to cycle across the five boroughs and cheer on riders will have the opportunity to experience first-hand all the excitement our city has to offer.”

“The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is a New York institution, and its return to our streets is a wonderful sign of the city’s continuing recovery under the Mayor’s leadership,” said NYC DOT First Deputy Commissioner Margaret Forgione. “One silver lining of the COVID crisis has been New Yorkers’ renewed enthusiasm for cycling, and we continue to build our bike lane infrastructure at a record pace to keep up. We thank Bike New York for their leadership in organizing the tour, and we look forward to rediscovering the city on

two wheels with our fellow New Yorkers while also remembering those we have lost since we were last together for this event.”

"As TD remains steadfast in its commitment to being an active part of the New York City community, we couldn't be more proud to once again serve as title sponsor of the much- anticipated Five Boro Bike Tour,” said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President of Metro NY, TD Bank. "We are excited to continue seeing a return to in-person events in New York City, which is a true reflection of the collective resiliency of this amazing city and its citizens."

“It’s Time for New York City, and it’s time for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. We enthusiastically welcome the return of this iconic NYC event, which is another proof point of the City’s continued reawakening and growing vibrancy,” said NYC & Company’s president and CEO Fred Dixon.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is a fundraising event for Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to provide free bike education opportunities to New Yorkers. Proceeds from the Tour fund public classes that reach over 25,000 children and adults each year, with special focus given to improving cycling access and resources to residents of neighborhoods historically overlooked in infrastructure improvements. In addition to free classes held at Community Bike Education Centers located in all five boroughs, Bike New York has implemented bike safety education programs in area middle schools, co-developed a job training and placement program for bike mechanics with Brooklyn’s One Community, and helped pilot a free bike rental system at Shirley Chisholm State Park.

Though the organization’s 2020 in-person education and events were suspended in response to the pandemic, Bike New York introduced virtual programming to inform new bike-boom cyclists and keep seasoned members of the city’s cycling community engaged and connected. The 2021 Tour will support the return of Bike New York’s in- person classes while sustaining their online offerings, which reached more than 30,000 viewers worldwide in 2020.

Riders are advised to subscribe to Bike New York’s newsletter and social media for the latest updates about the 2021 Tour.

Media participation and coverage of the TD Five Boro Bike Tour itself is encouraged; interested journalists are invited to submit an application to experience the Tour from the inside at http://www.bike.nyc/events/td-five-boro-bike-tour/media.

Interviews and high-res photography available upon request.