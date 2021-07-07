Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach $2. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting estimated at US$336 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 32.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.9% CAGR
- The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$419.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.2% and 28.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Allnet GmbH
  • Cisco Systems
  • Deco Lighting
  • Eaton Corporation
  • H.E. Williams Company
  • Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • Ideal Industries (CREE)
  • Igor Inc
  • Innovative Lighting (Genisys)
  • Leviton
  • Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)
  • Microsens (Euromicron Ag)
  • Molex (Koch Industries)
  • Netgear
  • North American Manufacturing Enterprises (NAME) Energy Group (MHT Lighting)
  • Nuleds
  • Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)
  • The IBS Group LLC
  • Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
  • Wipro Lighting (Wipro Enterprises)




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Up to 25W by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Up to 25W by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Up to 25W by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 25W by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Above 25W by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 25W by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and
Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above
25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and
Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above
25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and
Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above
25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power
over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
