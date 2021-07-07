Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 32.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.9% CAGR

- The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$419.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.2% and 28.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Allnet GmbH

Cisco Systems

Deco Lighting

Eaton Corporation

H.E. Williams Company

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)

Hubbell Incorporated

Ideal Industries (CREE)

Igor Inc

Innovative Lighting (Genisys)

Leviton

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Microsens (Euromicron Ag)

Molex (Koch Industries)

Netgear

North American Manufacturing Enterprises (NAME) Energy Group (MHT Lighting)

Nuleds

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)

The IBS Group LLC

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Wipro Lighting (Wipro Enterprises)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Up to 25W by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Up to 25W by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Up to 25W by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 25W by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Above 25W by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 25W by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and

Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above

25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and

Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above

25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power over Ethernet

(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and

Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above

25W - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Power

over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial,

Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial

and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Power over

Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________